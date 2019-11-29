Winter to be warmer than normal across India: India Meteorological Department

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The winter is likely to be warmer than normal this season, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

In its winter forecast released on Friday, the IMD said, "The upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country except over northern most parts of India, thus indicating a warmer winter season over the country."