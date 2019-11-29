Home Nation

With SC verdict in favour of  Ram temple, VHP to not observe 'Shaurya Diwas' on December 6

The VHP, along with its affiliate organisations has been observing Shaurya Diwas on December 6 every year since the Babri Masjid was demolition on this day in 1992.

Published: 29th November 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya verdict

Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File photo | AFP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With Ram temple path now clear in Ayodhya after Supreme Court’s landmark November 9 verdict on the decades-long dispute, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to relinquish its 25-year-old traditional practice of observing ‘Shaurya Diwas’ (bravery day)  on December 6 -- the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition, this year. 

Instead, the outfit has decided to light diyas at all the prominent muths and temples to mark the day in the temple town. “Since the top court has given the verdict in favour of the Ram Mandir, we have decided to mark the day by lightening of diyas across the temples of Ayodhya,” said VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma.

Before the SC ruling, both VHP and the RSS had decided to not take out any victory procession or celebrate with fireworks if the verdict came in favour for the Ram Temple.

This decision was taken in the RSS coordination committee meeting that was attended by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s core group was also a part of the meeting, as were the heads of other RSS affiliates. The RSS in a statement had appealed to everyone to “respect the verdict, whichever way it comes” and to “maintain peace and harmony” across India.

The Supreme Court pronounced in a historic judgment on November 9 had said that a temple be constructed for Hindus on a 2.77-acre site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya town, which has been the epicentre of India's biggest communal wrangle, while allotting alternative land to Muslims to build a mosque.

On the contrary, the Muslim side, led by Haji Mehboob, one of the main litigants, will observe December 6 as Yaum-e-gham (day of sorrow) on 27th anniversary of Babri demolition.

For the past three decades, Haji Mehboob, heading Anjuman Muhafiz Masjid wa Maqabir (Organisation to protect mosques and mausoleums) has been observing December 6 as black day in the history of Ayodhya.

