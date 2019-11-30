28 overground workers arrested in Kashmir Valley: Police

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Twenty-eight over- ground workers (OGWs) of militants were arrested and one militant surrendered to security forces in last one month in Kashmir, police on Friday said.

A police spokesperson said six militant modules were busted in last one month.

“Coordinated efforts by security forces have mounted tremendous pressure on militants and their overground workers, leading to arrest of 28 OGWs,” he said.

The spokesperson said police arrested three people involved in putting up posters of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen in Ladoo area of the district.



“Two OGWs were also arrested from Naranag area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district,” the spokesman said, adding that in Sopore, a giant module of militants was taken down with the arrest of 10 OGWs of LeT who intimidated the people.

The spokesman further said that a module of militant associates was busted in Pulwama with the arrest of four OGWs.

“The arrested persons were involved in the IED blast in Arihal area of Pulwama in June which killed two army men,” he said.