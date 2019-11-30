7 from Madhya Pradesh killed as minibus plunges in Maharashtra river

By IANS

DHULE (MAHARASHTRA): At least seven persons were killed and 19 others injured when a private minibus lost control and plunged into the Bori river here early Saturday, a police official said.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight when the minibus carrying 26 persons fell off the bridge and crashed onto the rocky bed of the river, Dhule Taluka police station inspector Dilip V. Gangurde said.

"All the victims are labourers hailing from Dhauligiri, Sendha in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. We are on the lookout for the two labour contractors, Kiran Kavde and Sujit Tambare who are absconding," said Gangurde.

The accident took place on the Dhule-Osmanabad highway and the labourers were proceeding to their work sites in Osmanabad.

Upon hearing the noise of the vehicle crash and screams of the victims, villagers rushed to the spot and informed the police.

The victims have been identified as: Ritesh L. Arya (six months old), Ravina L. Arya (5 years), Mitaram L. Arya, (23), Lalsing A. Pavra (20), Jinyabai A. Pavra (13), Karan S. Barela (3) and Haram S. Barela (5).

The injured have been rushed to a private hospital and the critical ones to the Dhule Civil Hospital, added Gangurde.