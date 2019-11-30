Home Nation

Air pollution impact on health worse than thought: Study

Short-term exposure to air pollution has been linked to a staggering number of hospitalisations for numerous health issues like strokes, brain cancer, miscarriage and mental problems.

Published: 30th November 2019 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Air pollution

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Researchers have recently found that health problems linked to air pollution could be more higher than previously thought.

According to the study, short-term exposure to air pollution has been linked to a staggering number of hospitalisations for numerous health issues like strokes, brain cancer, miscarriage and mental problems.

The research also suggested that the impact could be far wider, despite looking at only one component of air pollution, chiming with a global review published earlier this year that indicated almost every cell in the body may be affected by dirty air, the Guardian reported.

"The drive behind (the new research) was to do the most comprehensive study ever conducted at looking at all possible causes of hospitalisation that could be (linked) to exposure to fine particulate matter," it quoted study co-author Prof Francesca Dominici of Harvard University.

Dominici and his colleagues reported in the BMJ that they analysed more than 95m insurance claims raised between 2000 and 2012 by hospital in-patients in the US who were aged 65 or more and enrolled in the Medicare programme.

They then looked at the air pollution, focusing on PM2.5 produced by vehicles and power stations etc. By analysing air quality data from various sources, they were able to estimate the PM2.5 levels for each patient on the basis of their home zip(pin) code.

The team compared air pollution levels for each patient during the two days around their hospital visit with levels from other points in time.

This approach essentially takes into account factors such as age, socioeconomic status and even obesity, since it uses each patient as their own reference. Fluctuations in air temperature and other factors were taken into account separately.

The results backed previous studies that showed a link between short-term exposure to dirty air and conditions such as heart failure, pneumonia and heart attack.

The analysis suggests that even a small average rise in PM2.5 of 1 micrograms per cubic metre over a two-day period is linked to an increase of 68 older people per billion who were taken to hospital with heart failure the next day.

Put another way, the increase in air pollution raises the risk of such people ending in hospitals with heart failure by 0.14 per cent.

The team also found that diseases that included septicaemia, Parkinson's disease and urinary tract infections were also associated with poorer air quality. Study author Yaguang Wei was quoted that the research suggested that the ill-health effects of PM2.5 were not restricted to individual organs. "It has a more systemic effect on multiple pathophysiological processes such as inflammation, infection, and water electrolyte balance," he said, although the details were unclear.

While the study cannot prove that air pollution causes the diseases, the team say it adds weight to calls for air pollution guidelines to be reviewed.

Dr Ioannis Bakolis of King's College London, who was not involved in the study, agreed. "These guidelines needs to be revised, as even the 9 per cent of the population that lives within the WHO limits may be substantially by affected by air pollution concentrations and its associated costs, according to the findings of the study."

However, the study has limitations, including that it looked only at one component of air pollution and only considered outdoor air pollution near patients' homes.

It also did not account for short-term changes in behaviour that might have varied with air pollution levels - such as physical activity levels - while it is not clear if the results would hold in those not enrolled in Medicare, including younger people.

A team of experts from the University of Southampton say that there is much to learn, but one should not mistake knowledge gaps for paucity of evidence. "The sooner we act, the sooner the world's population will reap the benefits."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
air pollution air pollution health impact
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp