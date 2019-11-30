Aviation deal case: ED files chargesheet against Deepak Talwar, aide Yasmeen Kapoor

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed chargesheet before Special CBI judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj against Yasmeen Kapoor and others in the aviation deal case.



The chargesheet filed by the agency named Yasmeen Kapoor, Deepak Talwar and others along with some firms.



After the chargesheet was accepted, the court posted the matter for scrutiny of documents on January 7, 2020.



Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta and A.R. Aditya appeared on behalf of the agency.



Yasmeen Kapoor is accused in a money laundering case pertaining to negotiations that allegedly favoured foreign private airlines and allegedly caused loss to state-owned Air India.



Earlier, the same court cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to Yasmin after the ED accused her of misusing the relief granted to her.



Kapoor was granted anticipatory bail by the court on March 22 while Talwar is still in the judicial custody.