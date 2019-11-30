Home Nation

Bihar State Cooperative employees sell onions wearing helmets fearing public outrage

Biscomaun employees were apprehensive that the people could go berserk at any time, though there was no dearth of onions.

Published: 30th November 2019 08:56 PM

Bihar State Cooperative Marketing Union Limited are selling onions. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

PATNA: The employees of Bihar State Cooperative Marketing Union Limited (Biscomaun) are selling onions while wearing helmets to protect themselves from any possible public outrage.

People were seen standing in long serpentine queues, waiting for hours, outside the mobile outlets of Biscomaun to get onions at Rs 35 per kilogram.

They rued the fact that the administration has not provided any police protection, and so they have no other option but to wear helmets to save themselves.

"We are wearing helmets because we are concerned about our security. Yesterday, people resorted to stone-pelting in Arrah in which many were injured. The administration has not arranged for security," said Rohit Kumar, an employee who was seen addressing people standing in the queue to be patient.

"There is no dearth of onions. More stock is coming, please don't break the queue," he said addressing the public.

"You are seeing the crowds. Our vehicles are going to every colony to cater to the requirement of onions. But, our lives are in danger," said Manish, another employee.

Many in the queue said that they had been waiting since the wee hours to buy onions.

"I have been here since 4 am. Onions in the market are being sold for Rs 80-Rs 100 per kilogram while here they are selling them at Rs 35 per kilogram," said Sheela Devi.

Also, long queues were witnessed at the Biscomaun counter in Arrah earlier today. Onions here are being sold at Rs 35 per kilogram by the cooperative.

