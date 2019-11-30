Home Nation

Court agrees to hear detailed argument on Ratul Puri's bail plea in Moser Baer case

Ratul Puri, who is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is currently in judicial custody in the case.

Published: 30th November 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A special court on Saturday agreed to hear on December 5 detailed arguments on businessman Ratul Puri's bail petition in connection with Rs 354 crore Moser Baer bank loan fraud case.

Special judge Sanjay Garg also issued a production warrant to Puri seeking his presence in the court on the same date. The court asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply on the petition and supply a copy to Puri's counsel, Vijay Aggarwal.

Ratul Puri, who is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is currently in judicial custody in the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had, in August earlier this year, filed a case against Puri, who is the former executive director of Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL), his father Deepak Puri and mother Nita Puri on a complaint filed by the Central Bank of India (CBI).

Based on the complaint, the ED had arrested Puri on August 19. The bank had accused Moser Baer and its director of defrauding the bank of Rs 354 crores. Besides the Puri family, others who have been booked for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption are Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma.

The ED had last month filed a charge sheet against the accused in connection with the case.

Moser Baer was involved in the manufacture of optical storage media like compact discs, DVDs, solid-state storage devices.

It had been taking loans from various banks since 2009 and went for debt restructuring a number of times, the Central Bank of India claimed in the complaint.

When the company was unable to pay the debt, a forensic audit was done and the account was declared as a "fraud" by the bank in April earlier this year.

"MBIL has committed fraud and cheated the complainant bank thereby making a wrongful gain to themselves and a wrongful loss to the lender bank which is a custodian of public money," the complaint read.

The bank, in its forensic audit, also found that the primary security of the bank consisted of stock of finished goods, semi-finished goods and raw material was "dishonestly and fraudulently" removed by the company and its directors in order to prevent the distribution amongst the creditor banks to pay the debt.

"The funds granted by the banks have been misused and misappropriated by MBIL and its directors for their own personal use. MBIL and its directors and promoters have also committed fraud in respect of reporting book debts, which were also one of the primary securities of the bank," it read.

The bank claimed that the company and its directors "forged and fabricated documents to induce Central Bank of India to release funds".

"MBIL has cause unlawful loss to our bank to the tune of Rs 354.51 crore as on November 29, 2014, and interest thereon by getting unlawful gains," the complaint stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Moser Baer case Ratul Puri Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp