Jharkhand BJP demands action against Congress candidate for threatening voters with pistol

By PTI

RANCHI: The BJP on Saturday urged the Election Commission to take action against Congress candidate from Daltonganj, K N Tripathi, for allegedly intimidating voters with a pistol during the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections.

A minor clash broke out between two groups near Kosiyara polling station in the constituency and the agitators broke the window panes of a police vehicle after Tripathi allegedly tried to enter the polling booth with arms, Palamau Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Shantanu Agrahari said.

"We urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against Congress candidate K N Tripathi for threatening voters near the polling station with arms," BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said.

Palamau Divisional Commissioner Manoj Kumar Jha said that the police seized a pistol and three cartridges from Tripathi.

Tripathi has a licence for the gun, he said.

"It appears that the Congress believes in the power of guns and not in democracy," Shahdeo alleged.

An estimated 64.12 per cent votes were cast in 13 constituencies of Jharkhand Assembly where polling was held on Saturday, Election Commission officials said.

These constituencies are in six Maoist-hit districts and polling was held amidst tight security, the EC officials said.

The voting was "by and large peaceful" and ended at 3 pm, they said.