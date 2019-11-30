Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh Congress in throes of bitter infight

Laxman Singh, the senior Congress leader and brother of former CM Digvijay Singh, constantly criticises his own government.

Published: 30th November 2019 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Congress National Secretary General and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress National Secretary General and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BHOPAL: The ruling Congress party in Madhya Pradesh is having a tough time not from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but from within itself as several Congress leaders are at cross with each other. Despite the orders and directives from the central leaders, the state leaders continue to bicker and attack each other.

It has been more than 11 months since Congress came to power in the state. The government does not have an absolute majority and depends upon the support of the MLAs from its partners. These MLAs also keep throwing up tantrums from time to time, but it is the Congress party's own legislators and leaders who are creating more troubles for the party.

Laxman Singh, the senior Congress leader and brother of former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, constantly criticises his own government. First he raised the issue of not waiving the loans of up to Rs two lakh for the farmers, then staged a sit-in at the residence of his brother Digvijay Singh to demand that Chachauda be made a district.

He even raised questions about Congress going with Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra. He tweeted: "Political developments of Maharashtra are changing every time, Politics is the shade and sometimes it is sunshine. Politics, eat a lot here as if there is no tomorrow."

Congress National Secretary General and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also has been attacking the government by raising the issue of farmers. He has also questioned the transfers being made by the government and often writes letters to the Chief Minister regarding various problems. A few days ago, lot of political din was created after he changed his Twitter status and removed the Congress reference from his account information.

Apart from these big leaders, there are others who are regularly taking potshots at the government.

The Congress leaders in Datia opened a front against state Minister Govind Singh and made some serious allegations against him. Legislator O. S. Bhadoria and Ranveer Jatav have also been crticising the minister.

In another attack, Forest Minister Umang Singhar criticised Digvijay Singh and even accused him of sheltering liquor mafia.

Then, there is Pohri Assembly MLA Suresh Rathkheda who is openly vehemently advocating for Scindia. He even said that if Scindia forms a new party, his name will be among the first ones who go with him.

Shobha Ojha, president of the party's media wing, tried to play down the internal bickering. She said that the Congress is a democratic party, everyone has the right to speak, but within the boundaries. She, however, added that the party is keeping an eye on all the statements.

Political analyst Ravindra Vyas says that the Congress does not have an absolute majority, and dissatisfied leaders of the party are trying to take advantage of this. Many leaders inadvertently increase the government's troubles by crticising each others in the public. In such a situation, the Congress also cannot take a tough or drastic stand for feaaring of losing people thereby putting the government in danger.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Congress Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp