Porsche owner slapped 9.8 lakh fine in Ahmedabad for driving without valid documents

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Ahmedabad Police have imposed a fine of Rs 9.8 lakh on the owner of a Porsche 911 supercar for driving without a number plate and valid documents.

The vehicle was seized on November 27.

The Traffic Police Department has mentioned the incident on its Twitter handle, saying: "During a routine checking in Ahmedabad West, a Porsche 911 was caught by PSI MB Virja. The vehicle had No Number Plate and Valid Documents. Vehicle detained and slapped fine of Rs 9 Lakh 80 Thousand."

The department has also shared images of the luxury car. As per the images, the detained vehicle is a Porsche 911 Carrera S model which costs between Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.35 crore in India.

During a routine checking in Ahmedabad West. Porsche 911 was caught by PSI MB Virja. The vehicle had No Number Plate and Valid Documents. Vehicle detained and slapped fine of Rs. 9 Lakh 80 Thousand (9,80,000 INR). #AhmedabadPolice #Rules4All pic.twitter.com/runtd5k8dX — Ahmedabad Police (@AhmedabadPolice) November 29, 2019

The post shared by Ahmedabad Traffic Police department garnered quite some tweeple attention.

A user commented, "So 2 number plates (front & back) and valid documents cost Rs 9.80 Lakh? Acha hua bhai ne raste me nasta pani nahi kiya, warna Ek khokha Aur badh jaata."

"Itne fine me to ek nayi Grand i10 lekar banda ghar chala jaye," added another.

Posting a comment on the social networking site, a user said, "Can someone clarify how the challan amount is calculated?"

A tweeple remarked, "Seriously? 9.8 lk? Be logical, be reasonable... Being rich is not a crime... It's too much in the name of fine."