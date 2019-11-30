Home Nation

Trade, clean water tech on agenda for Sweden Royals’ six-day India visit

The royals will be accompanied by a 150-member strong business delegation, which according to the King shows the Swedish industry’s big interest in India.

Published: 30th November 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days before the royal couple of Sweden — King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Sylvia — arrive in India on a six-day state visit, The King said the trip was more about getting to know and (be) informed about Indian society.

According to official figures, the bilateral trade between the two countries is $3.37 billion, as of 2018.

The royal visit comes about a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sweden. During the visit, the King will hold meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi.

“A wide range of issues including environmental solutions, water cleaning technologies, there is a large number of areas where India and Sweden can cooperate,” the King said.

Sweden has ensured clean drinking water to its people as a result of sustained efforts since 1972 when it hosted its first environment conference. Its technical expertise in this field could be useful for the PM’s pet Clean Ganga project.

“It must be a large project...there must be a lot of cleaning to do. I thought why can’t I go and see how they are doing it because it must be essential for the environment and everybody around it,” the King said.

Swedish Foreign Minister Sweden Ann Linde; Business, Industry and Innovation Minister Ibrahim Baylan and State Secretary, Health and Social Welfare Maja Fjaestad, will accompany the royal couple on their visit.

