Uttarakhand ex-CM Harish Rawat to go on hunger strike in Gairsain

The colossal three-storey assembly building in Gairsain, which resembles a Roman palace, is being constructed on a one lakh square feet area. 

Harish Rawat

Former Uttrakhand CM Harish Rawat (File | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Former chief minister Harish Rawat has decided to travel to Gairsain and protest there by going on hunter strike. Rawat took the decision against not organizing the state assembly session in Gairsain but Dehradun. 

"I am prepared to travel and protest in form of hunger strike. Gairsain is where the assembly session should be organised. This shows how the BJP lied in its manifesto and does not care about people's emotions," said the former CM.

Earlier, he had rebuffed the explanation of CM Trivendra Singh Rawat that elderly members will face problems given the cold in the hill town in Chamoli district. 

The colossal three-storey assembly building in Gairsain, which resembles a Roman palace, is being constructed on a one lakh square feet area. 

Besides, the campus also has 60 rooms for MLAs, 15 for ministers, 3 for VVIPs and 60 rooms for officers -- but without any green nod. 

The entire project is worth Rs 148 crore. When the project, spanning across a total of 100-acre land, started in July 2014 – under the Harish Rawat government – it was worth Rs 115 crore and later the cost was revised to Rs 148 crore. 

Making Gairsain permanent capital of Uttrakhand is an emotional issue for the people of the state which resonates among political circles and masses alike.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had negated the possibility of conducting the winter session in Gairsain stating that senior members of the assembly will face problems due to cold in the hill town of Chamoli district.

Opposition including INC have picked it up as an issue to slam the state government, CM and the BJP accusing them of not giving importance to the hill town, proposed to be the permanent capital of Uttarakhand. 
 

