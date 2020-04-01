STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
100 gather for religious congregation at Rajasthan dargah amid COVID-19 lockdown, police use force

Six persons have been arrested by police for violating lockdown restrictions in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Sarwar Sharif Dargah Hazrat Khwaja

Sarwar Sharif Dargah Hazrat Khwaja. (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

JAIPUR: About 100 people gathered for a religious congregation at a dargah in Sarwar town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday following which police used mild force to disperse them, police sources said.

Six persons have been arrested by police for violating lockdown restrictions in place to curb the spread of coronavirus. As per tradition, a chadar is offered every year by the khadims of Ajmer dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chisti to the dargah in Sarwar.

ALSO READ| How shall we respond to the pandemic?

The religious congregation in Sarwar comes at a time when authorities nationwide are trying to trace people who attended a huge religious gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month. 24 people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz have tested positive for coronavirus, while 1,548 have been evacuated and 441 hospitalised after they showed its symptoms.

Ajmer SP Kunwar Rastradeep said that police gave permission to five persons for this purpose but later many others joined them in the Sarwar dargah. According to police sources about 100 people had gathered at the dargah.

When the police asked them to vacate the place, several of them objected and confronted the police. Later, police dispersed them using mild force and arrested six persons under 151 (arrest to prevent cognisable offences) of CrPC.

People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
