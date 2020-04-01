STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
23 lakh people being provided food in 21,000 relief camps: Government

Published: 01st April 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteer offers food and water to children of migrants in Palghar, Maharashtra | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 23 lakh people are being provided food at over 21,000 relief camps in various parts of the country to help stranded and destitute people, the home ministry said on Tuesday. The government also said that over 6.6 lakh people are being sheltered at the relief camps.

Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the ministry, said the ministry was continuously monitoring the ongoing lockdown situation in coordination with the states and Union territories. The essential supplies system is running satisfactorily and interstate cargo movement is also going on smoothly, she said.

The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to ensure normal functioning of banks and ATMs during the 21-day shutdown, also telling them that Rs 27,500 crores from the Prime Minister’s special package has to be disbursed this week for tackling the pandemic.  In a communication to chief secretaries of all states/UTs, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said smooth banking operations and related activities across the country are essential. 

