3 held in Bihar's Madhubani for pelting stones at cops tracking Tabligi Jamaat attendees

COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from those who attended the event in Delhi, with 24 cases being reported from the national capital alone

By ANI

MADHUBANI: Three people were arrested for pelting stones on Tuesday at police who were in Andharatharhi area of Madhubani to check if anybody had attended the religious gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin in New Delhi earlier last month, a senior official said on Wednesday.

"Three people have been arrested for pelting stones at police when they went to check if any attendee of Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event was staying at a mosque in Girdarjung village," Amit Sharan, Jhanjharpur DSP said.

Earlier today, Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey had said that all Bihar residents and foreign nationals who attended the Markaz event will be traced and most of them are already being monitored.

The gatherings organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin came into the spotlight after multiple coronavirus cases were confirmed amongst those who attended the event held in March.

COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from those who attended the event in Delhi, with 24 cases being reported from the national capital alone, apart from Telangana, the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands amongst others.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 1637 in India, including 1466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. 

