569 participants of religious discourse in Nizamuddin identified in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has identified in the state as many as 569 participants to an Islamic religious congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi early this month along with several suspected corona-positive foreigners, and has isolated or quarantined them.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi on Wednesday said besides these 569 people, 218 foreign nationals, who had come to Uttar Pradesh at different stages on tourist visa, too have been identified but they cannot be said to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.

Various district magistrates and police chiefs of the districts have been directed to ensure proper quarantine of these persons along with adherence of the proper medical protocol, said Awasthi.