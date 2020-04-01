Coronavirus case tally goes up to 82 in Gujarat as 8 more people test positive

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Eight new coronavirus cases have been found in Gujarat, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 82, a health official said on Wednesday. All the new cases have been were reported from Ahmedabad,which has been declared as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in India.

State Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said that out of the eight new patients, four have history of inter-state travel, three are cases of local transmission while one person has foreign travel history. With this, the number of local transmission cases in the state has gone up to 41, those having foreign travel history has risen to 33, and eight patients have inter-state travel history, she said.

The official said said that six people have died in Gujarat due to the deadly virus. She also said that six patients have so far been discharged, and the condition of 66 is stable, while three are on ventilator support.