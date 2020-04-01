STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 107 Madhya Pradesh residents who attended Markaz Nizamuddin meet quarantined

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to quarantine over 100 people from the state who attended the congregation in the national capital.

Published: 01st April 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

People from Markaz building wear a protective mask as they walk to board a bus that will be taken to the hospital amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Nizamuddin Area in New Delhi

People from Markaz building wear a protective mask as they walk to board a bus that will be taken to the hospital amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Nizamuddin Area in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: All 107 people from Madhya Pradesh who attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin West, which has turned out as one of the major COVID-19 hotspots in the country, have been identified and quarantined, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin, the Delhi headquarters of the Tabligh-e-Jamaat, was held earlier this month. "We have identified all the 107 people from Madhya Pradesh who attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat's event in Delhi. They have been put under quarantine and are being examined thoroughly," Bhopal Collector Tarun Kumar Pithode told PTI.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE OF COVID-19

"We are keeping a close watch on them. There is no reason to worry or panic," he added. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to quarantine over 100 people from the state who attended the congregation in the national capital.

The Delhi government on Tuesday said 24 people, who took part in the congregation, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. People from across the country had taken part in the mega meet. After the matter came to light, the Centre and the Delhi government swung into action to trace people who attended the congregation.

Six people from Telangana and one from Jammu and Kashmir, who attended the event, earlier died of coronavirus infection.

Coronavirus Nizamuddin coronavirus Markaz Nizamuddin COVID 19 Tabligh e Jamaat Tabligh gathering
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
