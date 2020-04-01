STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Global recession may not affect India, says UNCTAD

Analysts said it was partly because of the large internal markets that these countries have and the benefit of lower energy prices.

Published: 01st April 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic will most certainly pull down the rest of the world into an era of recession, India and China may escape unscathed, according to a report by UNCTAD. Major G20 countries have committed massive stimulus packages to the tune of $5 trillion to salvage their economies but a possible recession stares them in the face. 

“World economy will go into recession this year with a predicted loss of global income in the trillions of dollars…  with the likely exception of China and the possible exception of India,” said the report titled 'The Covid-19 Shock to Developing Countries'. While UNCTAD chose not to elucidate why China and India would escape the recession, analysts said it was partly because of the large internal markets that these countries have and the benefit of lower energy prices.

Said Prof N R Bhanumurthy of the National Institute of Public Finance & Policy “Our growth rate will slow down in the next two quarters, but we are unlikely to slip into a recession given our internal economy and other factors.”

Calling for a $2.5-trillion package for developing countries, UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi said, “The economic fallout from the shock is ongoing and increasingly difficult to predict, but there are clear indications that things will get much worse for developing economies before they get better.” UNCTAD believes that given the global conditions, fiscal and foreign exchange constraints would tighten over the course of the year and developing nations would face a $2-3 trillion financing gap over the next two years.

Developing countries hit

Within two months of the virus spreading beyond China, developing countries have taken a hit in terms of capital outflows, growing bond spreads, currency depreciations and lost export earnings

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
recession coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp