IIT Delhi postpones JEE advanced due to coronavirus outbreak

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, the organizing institute for Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced—the entrance test for country’s 23 IITs-- this year, has postponed the entrance examination due to ongoing COVID 19 outbreak.

The examination was scheduled to be held on May 17.

The postponement is on the account of delay of JEE Mains, scheduled earlier for April first week as top-ranking students in the test are eligible for JEE Advanced.

"JEE Advanced 2020, which was scheduled to be held on May 17, 2020 (Sunday), thus stands postponed and will be rescheduled after JEE (Main) 2020," said a statement from IIT Delhi.

According to the schedule released IIT Delhi earlier, the registration for JEE Advanced 2020 was set to begin on May 1 and to be concluded on May 6, 2020.

The admit cards for JEE Advanced was expected to be released on May 12.