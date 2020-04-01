STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India reaches out to Israel for medical tech solutions for treatment

Department of Science and Technology has come up with a suggestive list of nearly 30 innovative technologies on Covid 19 from Israeli companies.

Published: 01st April 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Richa Sharma  
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From remotely monitoring and managing Covid 19 patients to digitalized detection of infection chains to improve population adherence to government social distancing guidelines — India has reached out to Israel for such medical tech solutions by companies working to improve the prevention, detection and treatment of coronavirus. The Department of Science and Technology has come up with a suggestive list of nearly 30 innovative technologies on Covid 19 from Israeli companies and has sought interest from Indian researchers and companies in this regards.

The move comes at a time when Israeli media reports said that country’s defence ministry plans to use software that analyses data gathered from mobile phones by the spyware firm NSO to help locate likely carriers of the coronavirus to test them. Both India and Israel have a joint USD 40mn Research and Development (R&D) fund managed by DST in India. The two countries have been collaborating on R&D in various sectors.     

The list of Covid 19 technology put out by DST include Contact-free Monitoring Solutions by EarlySense which provides continuous touch-free monitoring of a patient’s heart rate, respiratory rate, and movement, enabling clinical teams to detect and address early signs of deterioration, including falls and pressure ulcers. Keeping in mind social and many worried for their elder parents staying alone in other cities, Smart Remote Caregiver for Aging at Home by Kytera is a smart remote caregiver solution that provides insight into seniors’ activity at home. The solution includes a home system that collects data, a mobile app for family members and a dashboard for professional caregivers.

Digital help to control pandemic
Neura, a human behaviour platform enabling governments and health organizations to monitor and control the spread of Covid 19 by applying digitalized detection of infection chains

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Israel medical tech coronavirus
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp