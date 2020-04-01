Maharashtra Minister asks college professors to start online classes

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant asked college professors to start e-teaching on Tuesday.

The students should not miss their academic year, he added.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had declared the closing down the schools and colleges.

The educations minister Varsha Gaikwad had already issued the order of canceling the examinations of class V to IX and XI, but engineering and medical colleges have not canceled the examinations.

Samant said that the college lecturers are working from home after the lockdown order in view of coronavirus outbreak.

He said that modern technology is available, so it should be used effectively.

“E-teaching and learning should be started in this lockdown period. The lecturer should create a WhatsApp group of their class students and guide them through this group.

"They should also make the video and share it with the students through social media. SWAYAM, NEAT, COURSERA, edX and Screen -o-Matic like video editing method should be used,” said the Education Minister.

The Minister said that the teacher should check the homework of the students and give them feedback by email or another medium of communication.

"We should focus more on online or e-learning during such a crisis. And this is the need of the hour also. The questions papers should be set and conduct the practice of online examinations and checking as well," Samant added.