STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra Minister asks college professors to start online classes

The Minister said that the teacher should check the homework of the students and give them feedback by email or another medium of communication.

Published: 01st April 2020 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant. (Photo| Facebook/ @uday.samant.50)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant asked college professors to start e-teaching on Tuesday.

The students should not miss their academic year, he added.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had declared the closing down the schools and colleges.

The educations minister Varsha Gaikwad had already issued the order of canceling the examinations of class V to IX and XI, but engineering and medical colleges have not canceled the examinations.

Samant said that the college lecturers are working from home after the lockdown order in view of coronavirus outbreak.  

He said that modern technology is available, so it should be used effectively.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

“E-teaching and learning should be started in this lockdown period. The lecturer should create a WhatsApp group of their class students and guide them through this group.

"They should also make the video and share it with the students through social media. SWAYAM, NEAT, COURSERA, edX and Screen -o-Matic like video editing method should be used,” said the Education Minister.

The Minister said that the teacher should check the homework of the students and give them feedback by email or another medium of communication.

"We should focus more on online or e-learning during such a crisis. And this is the need of the hour also. The questions papers should be set and conduct the practice of online examinations and checking as well," Samant added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra coronavirus lockdown online classes college exams COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp