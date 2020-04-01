STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC directs media to publish ‘official’ coronavirus news 

Centre had sought the direction saying fake news could cause damage 

Stranded migrant workers sleep under a flyover next to the railway tracks near the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai on Tuesday | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the media — print, electronic or social — to maintain a strong sense of responsibility and publish Covid-19 related news based on information disseminated by the government. The directive came after the Centre, in its affidavit filed in the top court, sought a direction that no media outlet should print, publish or telecast news on coronavirus without first ascertaining facts from the information provided by the government.

A bench comprising CJI S A Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao observed, “The migration of large number of labourers working in the cities was triggered by panic created by fake news that the lockdown would continue for more than three months.

Such panic-driven migration has caused untold suffering to those who believed and acted on such news. In fact, some have lost their lives in the process…It is therefore not possible for us to overlook this menace of fake news either by electronic, print or social media.”The court asked the media to “ensure that unverified news capable of causing panic is not disseminated”. “We do not intend to interfere with the free discussion about the pandemic, but direct the media refer to and publish the official version about the developments,” it said. The bench also called for humane approach by police and authorities towards migrant workers. 

In its affidavit filed earlier in the day, the MHA said that in “an unprecedented scenario” of this nature, any deliberate or unintended inaccurate reporting can have a “severe and inevitable potential of inflicting panic” among large sections of society. “…Any panic reaction by any section of society based upon such reporting” would cause grave harm, it added while urging the court to issue a direction that no media shall print/publish/telecast anything “without first ascertaining the true factual position from the separate mechanism provided by the central government”. The SC also directed the government to ensure supply of food, water, beds and medicines to the migrants workers. 

People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
