STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two more test positive in Bihar taking state count to 23

The duo has a travel history to Middle East, principal secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar said.

Published: 01st April 2020 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Locals buy vegetables during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

PATNA: With the two fresh coronavirus positive cases in Begusarai and Nalanda on Wednesday, the total count of cases in Bihar has risen to 23.

The duo has a travel history to Middle East, principal secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar said.

"All out efforts have been taken to qurantine them. The district administrations of Nalanda and Begusarai are also sealing the places the infected persons belong to", Kumar said.

The state government has decided to ensure tests of all those who have come to Bihar from different corona-affected countries after March 18, Kumar futher said. "We have seen that even those who initially had no symptoms have been later diagnosed positive. Thats why medical tests of all who have come from foreign countries are now unavoidable," he said.

According to sources, around 3,383 people have come to Bihar from abroad in March alone.

As many as 653 flyers have travelled to various districts in the state. East Champaran has the maximum of foreign returnees (548) followed by Darbhanga (478), Saran (255), Muzaffarpur and Siwan (257).

Kumar said that government officials are working round the clock to identify all those who had participated in the Markaz in Delhi recently.

"81 of them have so far been indentified and of them 19 belonging the Karkitsan are in Patna under home quarantine. Their samples have been sent for test. The reports are expected by evening today", he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-1 Bihar coronavirus counts
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp