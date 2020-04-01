Two more test positive in Bihar taking state count to 23

By Express News Service

PATNA: With the two fresh coronavirus positive cases in Begusarai and Nalanda on Wednesday, the total count of cases in Bihar has risen to 23.

The duo has a travel history to Middle East, principal secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar said.

"All out efforts have been taken to qurantine them. The district administrations of Nalanda and Begusarai are also sealing the places the infected persons belong to", Kumar said.

The state government has decided to ensure tests of all those who have come to Bihar from different corona-affected countries after March 18, Kumar futher said. "We have seen that even those who initially had no symptoms have been later diagnosed positive. Thats why medical tests of all who have come from foreign countries are now unavoidable," he said.

According to sources, around 3,383 people have come to Bihar from abroad in March alone.

As many as 653 flyers have travelled to various districts in the state. East Champaran has the maximum of foreign returnees (548) followed by Darbhanga (478), Saran (255), Muzaffarpur and Siwan (257).

Kumar said that government officials are working round the clock to identify all those who had participated in the Markaz in Delhi recently.

"81 of them have so far been indentified and of them 19 belonging the Karkitsan are in Patna under home quarantine. Their samples have been sent for test. The reports are expected by evening today", he added.