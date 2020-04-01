Uttarakhand jail inmates donate Rs 62,500  to PM CARES fund

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Prison inmates of Haldwani sub-jail of Dehradun have joined the fight against Covid-19 epidemic in their own way.

Seven inmates of the jail have donated Rs 62,500 in PM CARES fund from the correctional facility. They had earned the money by working in the jail.

Manoj Arya, superintendent of the correctional facility said, "The inmates have donated years of their earnings to support the poor and needy."

Adityanath Singh, who is in the prison for the past 14 years has donated Rs 20,000 which he earned in two days by working as office clerk and cook. "Until February, they were paid Rs 30 per day which was increased to Rs 42 in February this year. Many other too have come forward to donate their earnings," added the jailor.

Four other inmates Jivan Singh, Sachin Rana, Babu Mandal and Manik Rathi donated Rs 5,000 each while another inmate Naresh Kashyap donated Rs 7,500.