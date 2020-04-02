STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBSE to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams for only 29 subjects crucial for promotion, admission

CBSE decided to promote all students from class 1-8 irrespective of whether exams had concluded in their schools before the ministry ordered the closure of schools in view of COVID-19 situation.

Published: 02nd April 2020 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Students wearing masks as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak as they wait outside the examination center, in New Delhi

Students wearing masks as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak as they wait outside the examination center. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All class 1-8 students of CBSE will be promoted to the next level and pending class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted only in 29 subjects that are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the board announced on Wednesday.

Following directives from Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) decided to promote all students from class 1-8 irrespective of whether exams had concluded in their schools before the ministry ordered closure of schools in view of COVID-19 situation.

"The board was not able to conduct exams on 8 examination days due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Further, due to the law and order situation in North East Delhi district the exam could not be conducted on few days. Considering the extraordinary circumstances, we have been forced to review the board's policy in this regard," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

"It has been decided that the board conduct examinations for only main subjects that will be required for promotion and maybe crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions. For the rest of the subjects, no exams will be conducted and the instructions for marking and assessment in all such cases shall be issued soon," he added.

According to officials, the board will inform students about the schedule 10 days in advance.

"At this stage it is difficult for the board to decide and announce the new schedule for examinations. However, we will give notice of about 10 days to all stakeholders before starting the examinations," Tripathi said.

The board also announced that it will not conduct pending class 10 and 12 examinations in foreign countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are several CBSE schools located in 25 countries. Each of these countries are also under lockdown or have decided to close down the schools for various and different lengths of time. Under such circumstances, it is felt that the board will not be in a position to hold a different set of exams for each of these countries," Tripathi said.

"Also, in the present situation, it will be difficult to bring the answer books to India for evaluation purposes. Therefore, the board has decided to not hold any more exams for the students of class 10 and 12 schools located outside India. The system of marking and assessment for the purpose of declaring results will be worked out by the Board shortly and informed to these schools," he added.

The board decided to promote all students of classes 1 to 8 to the next grade in consultation with the NCERT.

"It has come to our notice that though several schools affiliated to CBSE have completed their examination, evaluation and promotion process for students who were studying in grades 9 and 11 in the 2019-20 academic session, there are several schools that have not been able to do so.

These include among others, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, State/UT government schools, private schools and schools located in India and abroad.

"All such schools have been advised to promote students of grades 9 and 11 to the next grades on the basis of all the school-based assessments including project work, periodic tests and term exams, conducted so far," Tripathi said.

"For any child who is unable to clear this internal process(in any number of subjects), the school may utilise this period for providing remedial interventions and may give the opportunity of appearing in school-based tests, online or offline.

The promotion of such children may be decided on the basis of such tests," he said.

The latest Union Health Ministry update put the nationwide tally of the confirmed COVID-19 cases at 1,637, after 376 new cases were recorded since Tuesday evening, and the death count at 38.

