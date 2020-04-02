Coronavirus lockdown necessary, but unplanned nature caused chaos: Sonia Gandhi in CWC meet

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Amid the 21-day lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet said that the "magnitude of the challenge before us is daunting but our resolve to overcome must be greater".

The CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress met through video conference to review the government's response to the crisis.

Remarks of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi at the CWC meeting.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that during the CWC, the party chief said

"To fight COVID-19 virus, there is no alternative to constant and reliable testing. Our doctors, nurses, and health workers need all the support. Personal Protection Equipment such as hazmat suits, N-95 masks must be provided to them on a war footing," said Sonia Gandhi in a statement.

"We meet today in the midst of unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis. The magnitude of the challenge before us is daunting but our resolve to overcome it must be greater," she said.

During the CWC meeting, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh said the Congress party stands "one with the nation" to take on the challenges of COVID-19.



Senior Congress leaders AK Antony, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, and Punjab Chief Minister Captian Amrinder Singh also addressed the CWC.

Singh informed the CWC about the preparations and steps taken to fight COVID-19 in Punjab including food, medication and preventive steps. He also praised the efforts of organisations and Punjab Police.

I also urge Congress govts and workers to step forward and offer their help to those families who are at extreme risk. We must take immediate measures to guarantee adequate shelter, food & medicines to as many as we can: Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi at the CWC meeting.

He pointed out the non-release of the state's share of Rs 5,000 crore by the Centre as a hindrance in the fight against coronavirus menace. He informed the issue has been taken it up with the Finance Minister.

Meanwhile, Rahul stressed that all state governments need to issue a special advisory for those who are more at risk of contracting the virus due to health issues.

"Coronavirus particularly attacks aged persons, people with lung disease, diabetics, persons with heart disease, making them most vulnerable. All state governments need to issue a special advisory for these categories and take care," the Gandhi scion said.