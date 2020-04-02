STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 patient dies in Vadodara; Gujarat toll reaches seven

The man was admitted to Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital in Vadodara on March 19 after he fell ill on return from Sri Lanka.

Published: 02nd April 2020 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

India is under lockdown since March 22. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A 52-year-old man died of coronavirus in Vadodara early Thursday morning, taking the COVID-19 toll in Gujarat to seven, an official said.

The man was admitted to Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital in Vadodara on March 19 after he fell ill on return from Sri Lanka.

He later tested positive for coronavirus, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters in Gandhinagar. There are 87 coronavirus cases in the state so far. No new case has been reported in last 12 hours, she said.

COVID-19 LIVE | Arunachal Pradesh confirms its 1st coronavirus case; India tally nears 2100

Out of these patients, seven have died and seven discharged after recovery.

The remaining 73 are still undergoing treatment, the official said.

Till date, 31 cases have been reported from Ahmedabad, followed by Surat-12, Rajkot-10, Vadodara-nine, Bhavnagar-six, Porbandar-three, Gir Somnath-two, and Kutch, Mehsana and Panchmahal-one each.

While 33 patients have foreign travel history, eight have history of travelling to other states and 46 are cases of local transmission, said Ravi.

Out of the total 1,789 people tested so far in Gujarat for coronavirus, 1,693 were found negative, 87 positive, and results of nine are pending, she said.

Over 18,800 people are still quarantined in the state.

The official said there is no scarcity of personal protection equipment and N95 masks in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Death Toll
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp