First case abroad: NIA begins Kabul gurdwara attack probe

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation on Wednesday registered its first overseas case and began probing the terror attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul last month that left 27 people, including an Indian citizen, dead.

This is the first case of its kind which the agency has registered after the recent amendments in the NIA Act which empower it to investigate terror cases that are committed at any place outside the country against Indian citizens or affecting the interest of India, the agency said in a statement.

The FIR has been registered under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Banned terror group Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), an offshoot of ISIS, had claimed responsibility for the gurdwara attack on March 25.About 150 persons were inside the gurudwara when the attack took place.

According to the preliminary investigation, one Muhsin from Trikkaripur, Kasargod, Kerala and others who had joined ISKP, are suspected to have been involved in the attack.

Sources said the NIA will immediately start with the technical part of the investigation as suspected suicide attacker Mushin’s family had received a message on Telegram from Islamic State, informing them of his death.

In the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, there may not be an immediate foreign travel. A source in the home ministry said that the investigations will begin from India. In due process, Afganistan police and authorities would be contacted.