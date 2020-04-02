STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India to accept donations from abroad for PM-CARES fund to fight COVID-19

Sources said the fund was set up following spontaneous requests from India and abroad for making generous contributions to support the government in its fight against COVID-19.

Published: 02nd April 2020 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff wear Hazmat suit at Lok Nayak Jayprakash Hospital as a precaution in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Given the unprecedented circumstances arising out of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre has agreed to accept foreign donations in the PM-CARES fund, sources said.

On the issue of the foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi violating visa norms, sources said that the authorities concerned will take action if norms were flouted. “We will extend all cooperation that is required,” a source in the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Dismissing reports that a prohibited PPEs were exported to Serbia, sources said it was not on the prohibited list. “The guidelines for the export are clear. Some items can be exported on a case to case basis after clearance by the Director General of Foreign Trade. However, the item sent to Serbia was not on the prohibited list,” a source said.

Sources said a three-point focus strategy is being employed to counter the spread of the virus — taking care of Indians abroad, efforts on the bilateral, regional and global level to help chalk out a coordinated response, and setting up the COVID-19 cell.

PM Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have been speaking to their counterparts. There is a meeting of the Indo-Pacific members on March 20, sources said. Later his week, commerce ministers of SAARC nations will also meet.

Covid database
A COVID-19 control room set up by MEA is working round the clock to address the issues of Indians across the globe. The control room, sources said, has received a total of 3,300 calls and 2,200 emails since it was set up on March 16. A database is also being created to help find the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India lockdown PM CARES
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp