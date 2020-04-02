STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Students from Class 1 to 8 under Bengal govt schools to be promoted sans exams: Partha Chatterjee

The School Education Department had ordered the closure of all educational institutions from March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 02nd April 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Partha Chatterjee

Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Thursday announced that all students studying in Class 1 to 8 will be automatically promoted to the next class in view of the emergent situation due to coronavirus outbreak.

Education minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters on Thursday the School Education department has decided there will be no detention of students from class 1 to 8.

"The department is passing on instruction to the schools (state-run and state-aided) to fully enforce the 'no detention' policy in all institutions for those studying up to the eighth standard, in view of the present situation," Chatterjee said.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

The School Education department had ordered the closure of all educational institutions from March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This resulted in suspension or inordinate delay in holding class exams in different schools apart from suspension of classes.

Chatterjee said the Education department is working on a mechanism to ensure classes from nine to 12 can be held "with the help of technology (net), mail and through video conferencing".

"We want to ensure classes can be held through modern technology. We are working on the mechanism. We will roll it out after getting the consent of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," he said.

Presently many private schools, under ICSE and CBSE curriculum, are already holding online classes from classes 5 to 12.

On April 1, Union HRD Ministry directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote all students of classes 1 to 8 to the next class in view of the situation due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"In view of the current situation due to #COVID19, I have advised @cbseindia29 to promote ALL students studying in classes I-VIII to the next class or grade," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' had tweeted on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Partha Chatterjee Mamata Banerjee Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp