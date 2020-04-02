Students from Class 1 to 8 under Bengal govt schools to be promoted sans exams: Partha Chatterjee

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Thursday announced that all students studying in Class 1 to 8 will be automatically promoted to the next class in view of the emergent situation due to coronavirus outbreak.

Education minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters on Thursday the School Education department has decided there will be no detention of students from class 1 to 8.

"The department is passing on instruction to the schools (state-run and state-aided) to fully enforce the 'no detention' policy in all institutions for those studying up to the eighth standard, in view of the present situation," Chatterjee said.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

The School Education department had ordered the closure of all educational institutions from March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This resulted in suspension or inordinate delay in holding class exams in different schools apart from suspension of classes.

Chatterjee said the Education department is working on a mechanism to ensure classes from nine to 12 can be held "with the help of technology (net), mail and through video conferencing".

"We want to ensure classes can be held through modern technology. We are working on the mechanism. We will roll it out after getting the consent of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," he said.

Presently many private schools, under ICSE and CBSE curriculum, are already holding online classes from classes 5 to 12.

On April 1, Union HRD Ministry directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote all students of classes 1 to 8 to the next class in view of the situation due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"In view of the current situation due to #COVID19, I have advised @cbseindia29 to promote ALL students studying in classes I-VIII to the next class or grade," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' had tweeted on Wednesday.