Three new COVID-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand, all attended Tablighi Jamaat conference

All three belong to minority community but state health department officials have refused any connection with Tabhligi Jamaat conference yet.

Published: 02nd April 2020 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Delhi

Medical staff at Lok Nayak Jayprakash Hospital in Delhi. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Udham Singh Nagar district, Uttarkhand on Thursday taking total tally of infected persons to 10.

All three belong to the minority community and attended Tabhligi Jamaat religious congregation in Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Shailja Bhatt, chief medical officer of US Nagar district said, "We do not have any evidence of them attending religious congregation in Delhi yet. All are kept in quarantine under medical observation."

However, two have already recovered and we've discharged on Thursday itself.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Earlier, a man was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 29 taking total numbers of Coronavirus patients to 7 in Uttarakhand.

On March 15, first confirmed case of COVID-19 surfaced when a 26-year-old trainee Indian Forest officer who was tested positive.  

On March 19, two cases of COVID-19 surfaced in Dehradun, two trainee Indian Forest Services officers tested positive.

On March 25, one more positive case of COVID-19 emerged in Pauri district of the state.    

The man had a travel history and arrived in Delhi from Spain last week. He travelled to his home district Pauri and after symptoms of infection appeared he visited the district hospital for COVID-19 tests.

