Three people get three-day imprisonment for violating coronavirus lockdown in Maharashtra

So far, more than 600 people have been booked in Pune city for defying the orders, and 900 in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township.

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

PUNE: A Baramati court here in Maharashtra has awarded three-day imprisonment to three people for violating the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

This is, perhaps, the first case of conviction for violating the lockdown order, police claimed.

Judge J J Bachulkar on Wednesday ordered that the accused - Afzal Attar (39), Chandrakumar Shah (38) and Akshay Shah (32) - serve three-day imprisonment or pay a fine of Rs 500 each.

"The three accused were booked under IPC Section 188 after they were found roaming in Baramati city of Pune district without any reason, thus violating the lockdown and orders imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC," Baramati's Deputy Superintendent of Police Narayan Shirgaonkar said.

Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertains to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area.

"Though the punishment is mild, it will impact their (accused's) ability to obtain a passport and other licenses in future," the police official said.

Pune Police have so far booked over 250 people in rural parts of the district for violating the lockdown.

"The conviction will send a stern message to people who are still not adhering to the orders and venturing out on the road unnecessarily," Shirgaonkar said.

