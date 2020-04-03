55-year-old man, son test positive for coronavirus in Noida; total cases 50

By PTI

NOIDA: A 55-year-old man and his son tested positive for coronavirus here on Friday, taking the total number of cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 50, officials said.

"The two new patients are a man (55) and his son (25) from Sector 93B in Noida," a Health Department official said.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

Two other people who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the total number of cured patients to eight, the officials said.

They added that the total number of active cases now stands at 42 in the district.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh is one of the hotspots for coronavirus in India and in the state.