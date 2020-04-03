Akhilesh offers help to Yogi Adityanath in corona relief

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav has offered to help in distribution of food items and medicines in the remote areas of Uttar Pradesh if the state government is ready.

"If the state government is prepared to rise above political lines, our Samajwadi workers will cycle into the rural areas and distribute essential commodities," he said in a statement.

He said that his party would also help with distribution of midday meals in the homes of the children so that they get nutritious food during the lockdown period.

Akhilesh also asked the state government to disclose the amount of food grains it had at present.

"The state government should also allow flour mills to begin working so that the shortage of flour is dealt with. The easy flow of supply will automatically put a check on hoarding and black-marketing," he stated.

The SP leader further asked the state government to provide succour to farmers who were unable to begin harvest operations due to shortage of labour.

The police are not allowing any movement of labourers and the delay in harvesting could cause damage to the rabi crops.

"The farmers are also worried about selling their crop in the lockdown. They will have to sell the crops to middlemen at throwaway prices in this situation. The government should step in and address the situation," he said.