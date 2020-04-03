STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cases filed in UP against 65 foreign nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi

Meanwhile, two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Jaunpur district on Thursday.

Published: 03rd April 2020 06:30 AM

Evacuees from Markaz Nizamuddin being taken to LNJP hospital in New Delhi for COVID-19 test on Tuesday; doctors and cops outside the Tablighi Jamaat HQ | Anil Shakya

By ANI

SAHARANPUR/KANPUR: The Uttar Pradesh Police registered cases against 65 foreign nationals stationed in Saharanpur and Kanpur who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.

Out of the 65 foreign nationals, 57 were stationed in Saharanpur while 8 were stationed in Kanpur. All foreign nationals are under quarantine.

Dinesh Kumar, SSP, Saharanpur said, "These foreign nationals were staying here and they have been isolated. 20 people from Saharanpur attended the event and they are quarantined in Delhi."

Besides, eight foreign nationals who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi were picked from a mosque in the Babu Purwa area in Kanpur.

Aparna Gupta, SP (South Kanpur) said, "They have been quarantined and FIR has been registered against them. Further probe is underway."

Meanwhile, two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Jaunpur district on Thursday.

"They both had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. The total number of cases in the district stands at 3 now," Dinesh Kumar Singh, District Magistrate, Jaunpur said.

Authorities across states have identified and traced people including Indians and foreign nationals who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We have traced 488 people in Assam who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, 15 persons are yet to be traced. We have already collected 361 samples (out of 488) to test for COVID19."

