DGCA extends validity of airworthiness certificate of planes allowed to fly during lockdown

The regulator said if the ARC of such planes has expired on or after March 23, the operator should send an email to its regional office to get the validity extended.

Published: 03rd April 2020 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Flight lands at IGI T3 airport during the ongoing lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday announced that it is temporarily extending the validity of airworthiness review certificate (ARC) of all aircraft, which are permitted to operate during the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus, till July 3.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in a circular, said while no domestic and international commercial passenger flight is permitted till midnight on April 14, aircraft can fly if they are being used for cargo operations, medical evacuation flights, off-shore helicopter operations and flights, especially permitted by the regulator.

"Some of the aircraft intended for such operations may have their ARC expiring. This circular provides the procedure for extending the validity of ARC of these aircraft for a limited period," the circular added.

The regulator said if the ARC of such planes has expired on or after March 23, the operator should send an email to its regional office to get the validity extended.

"The circular is a temporary measure and is valid till July 3, 2020, or till the normal functioning of the concerned RAO (Regional Airworthiness Office)/ Sub Regional Airworthiness Office (SRAO) is resumed, whichever is earlier," the DGCA noted.

The aviation regulator clarified that once the normal functioning of RAO or SRAO is resumed, the operator of the aircraft must apply for regular extension of the ARC within a period of 15 days.

In a separate circular, the DGCA said the validity of licenses and authorisations, which have expired on or after March 22, of aircraft maintenance personnel are being extended till July 3.

The aviation regulator has also extended other approvals given to Indian companies under the Aircraft Rules, 1937 to July 3 this year.

For foreign companies, the extension is till September 30.

Till now, 2,244 people have been infected and 56 people have died due to the novel coronavirus in India, according to the Union Health Ministry.

