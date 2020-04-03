STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, cases rise to 20

Samples of 361 people who attended the Jamaat were collected, with 20 testing positive, while reports of the rest are awaited.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Four people tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 20, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

All the patients are linked to a religious congregation in Tablighi Jammat Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin West last month, he said.

Of the four new cases, three are reported from Nalbari and one is from South Salmara, the minister said.

The first positive case in the state was reported from Silchar on March 31.

Twelve cases were reported the next day -- four in Guwahati and eight Jorhat -- and later three people tested positive in Goalpara.

All the eight patients testing positive in Jorhat are from Golaghat district and include four women who accompanied their family members to Delhi.

They are undergoing treatment at the Golaghat Civil Hospital.

The patients who tested positive here are being treated at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

Besides, three patients are admitted to Goalpara Civil Hospital and the first patient is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

