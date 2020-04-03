STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana government puts three month-long ban on sale of chewing gum to prevent COVID-19

An order was issued the state Food and Drug Administration department stating that the government is 'prohibiting the sale and use of chewing gums/bubble gums and similar products'.

Chewing gum

Representational Image

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has banned the sale and use of chewing gum and bubble gum for three months in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through droplets.

An order issued on April 1, by Food and Drug Administration commissioner Ashok Kumar Meena states,  "Whereas WHO has declared the outbreak of COVID-19 as pandemic, there are more than 13,000 persons are under the surveillance in Haryana state. It is necessary to take further steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Whereas COVID-19 transmits through droplets, there may be a possibility of transmitting Covid-19 by spitting of chewing gum/bubble gum towards another person," stated the order.

The order whose copy has been sent to all the deputy commissioners, superintendent of police, civil surgeons besides others further states, "Whereas under the law and interest of public health the commissioner of food safety is responsible for prohibiting in the interest of public health the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of any article of food whereas the under signed in duly authorized under clause (a) of sub section (2) of section 30 of the Food Safety and Standard Act 2006  (Central Act 34 of 2006) to make this order."

"Therefore in the exercise of the powers conferred by the clause (a) of sub section (2) of section 30 of the Food Safety and Standard Act 2006  (Central Act 34 of 2006). I, Ashok Kumar Meena IAS Commissioner Food and Drug Administration department, Haryana hereby prohibit the sale and use of chewing gums/bubble gums and similar products or otherwise by what so ever named called, where packaged or unpackaged and/or sold as one product or through packaged as separate products sold or distributed in any manner whatsoever in the interest of public health for period of three months from date of issue of this order till June 30 in the state of Haryana," the order added.

It is learnt that the government has asked the authorities to effectively implement the ban orders. A leading doctor on condition of anonymity said, "If  anyone spits violently and deliberately towards another person only then droplet infection can happen otherwise if one spits normally towards the ground then no chance."

