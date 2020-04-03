Home Ministry, 6 UTs without legislation to jointly donate Rs 89 crore to PM-CARES Fund

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday announced that its team, Union Territories (UTs) without legislation and Central Police organisations will jointly donate their one-day salary amounting Rs 89 crore in PM-CARES Fund in fight against COVID-19.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who heads the Centre's nodal Ministry, which is mandated to deal with internal issues related to the country, made the announcement referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to help the government amid the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis.

"On the clarion call of PM Narendra Modi, officers and staff of Ministry of Home Affairs and Central Police Organisations as well as six UTs without legislature would contribute one day's salary (totalling Rs 89 crores) to PM-CARES Fund to fight COVID-19," Shah tweeted.

ALSO READ: Relief fund Money lies unused, donations pour in for PM CARES

Referring to the contribution "an outstanding gesture by team MHA", the Prime Minister took to Twitter to praise their move in the noble cause to help the poor and the destitutes.

"They (Team MHA) work round the clock to protect us and are also contributing to protecting the nation from COVID-19," Modi tweeted.