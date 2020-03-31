STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Relief fund Money lies unused, donations pour in for PM CARES

Data from the past few years shows that thousands of crores of rupees are lying unused in the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Published: 31st March 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The PM CARES fund (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund), which has been started to meet the mounting expenses to fight the COVID19 pandemic has seen millionaires and celebrities open their purse strings. However, data from the past few years shows that thousands of crores of rupees are lying unused in the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
PMNRF has income exceeding its expenditure. At the end of 2018-19, it had an unspent balance of Rs 3,800 crore.

While setting up the PM CARES fund, the government had clarified that “keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund)’ has been set up.” The PM is the chairman of this trust.

However, PMNRF also serves a similar purpose. The funds are used to render immediate relief to families of those killed in natural calamities and assist partially to defray expenses of medical treatment for the needy.Pointing towards the unused funds, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday tweeted, “...Why not simply rename PMNRF as PM-CARES, given the PM’s penchant for catchy acronyms, instead of creating a separate Public Charitable Trust whose rules & expenditure are totally opaque? @PMOIndia you owe the country an explanation for this highly unusual step.”

Two days ago, PM Narendra Modi had urged people to contribute to the PM Cares fund. The appeal had led to massive donations from various sections of society. Billionaire Gautam Adani announced a Rs 100-crore contribution by his group’s philanthropy arm.

Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have pledged to contribute Rs 1,500 crore for the cause while Reliance Industries had made an initial contribution of Rs 5 crore, besides opening India’s first COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prime Minister National Relief Fund PM CARES
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp