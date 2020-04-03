STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No democracy fighting pandemic by gagging media: Editors Guild hits out at Centre

In a strongly-worded statement, the Guild said blaming the media at this juncture can only undermine the current work being done by it under trying circumstances.

Published: 03rd April 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus; masks

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: he Editors Guild of India has said it is "deeply perturbed" over the government blaming the media in the Supreme Court for causing panic among migrant workers, leading to their exodus in the wake of the lockdown, and asserted that such actions could obstruct the process of dissemination of news.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Guild said blaming the media at this juncture can only undermine the current work being done by it under trying circumstances.

"The Editors Guild of India is deeply perturbed over the recent government statement before the Supreme Court putting the blame on the media for causing panic among migrant workers leading to their mass movement in the wake of the lockdown," the statement said.

This led the apex court to observe that while it didn't want to inhibit the debate on the pandemic in any way, the media should refer to and publish the official version of the developments pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic, the Guild said in the statement issued Thursday night.

The Guild stated that it holds the court in the highest respect, but finds this advice "gratuitous and unnecessary".

Such charges can also obstruct in the process of dissemination of news during an unprecedented crisis facing the country, it said.

"No democracy anywhere in the world is fighting the pandemic by gagging its media," it said.

The Guild also hit out at the lodging of a First Information Report against the Editor-in-Chief of the website TheWire.

"A police action in the form of an FIR under criminal laws at this stage is an overreaction and an act of intimidation," the Guild said.

Any such intimidation of the media or blaming the media for mass migration of workers will be counterproductive, it said, adding that such actions will be tantamount to disabling the messenger.

"The Guild believes for sure that the media must be responsible, free and fair. But such interference can only undermine those goals," the statement said.

COVID-19 LIVE | Modi calls for nationwide show of solidarity by lighting candles on April 5 at 9 PM

Taking a serious note of the panic caused among migrant workers due to fake news, the top court had earlier this week said it expects the media including print, electronic and social to maintain a strong sense of responsibility and ensure that "unverified news" with regard to coronavirus pandemic is not disseminated.

The Supreme Court had said the migration of a large number of labourers working in the cities was triggered by panic created by fake news that the lockdown would continue for more than three months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp