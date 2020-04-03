STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nurses complain of misbehaviour by quarantined coronavirus suspects at Ghaziabad hospital

All the accused five persons are attendees of Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamuddin.

Published: 03rd April 2020 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

Nurse

For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A complaint was lodged by Chief Medical Superintendent  (CMS) of  MMG District hospital of Ghaziabad against a group of five suspected coronavirus accusing them of obscenity on late
Thursday night. 

The CMS Dr. Ravindra Singh, in his complaint, accused the group of five persons quarantined at the isolation ward of the hospital of indulging in obscenity and harassing the women staff.

All the five persons are attendees of Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamuddin.

MMG District Hospital of Ghaziabad is one of the five centers where the attendees of Jamaat are quarantined. 

In his complaint, Dr Singh has claimed that the medical staff at the hospital, especially the women, were traumatised by the behaviour of those five persons.

"They refuse to follow the isolation rules and misbehave with the staff. When confronted, they use expletives and laugh off the instructions for maintaining social distancing,” said Dr. Singh.

In fact, a group of four-five nurses had submitted a written complaint to the CMS regarding the behaviour of the persons under isolation. 

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The nurses had claimed that they were roaming around semi-naked and harassing female staffers. They are also humming filthy songs and doing obscene gestures refusing to take the medicines

Only with the help of cops they had to be quarantined with the help, they added.

According to Ghaziabad SP (Crime) Prakash Kumar, soon after receiving the complaint from the CMS of the hospital,  the Station House Officer of the local police station concerned was asked to initiate strict action against the persons. 

However, SHO Vishnu Kaushik claimed that he along with ADM City were at the spot conducting a probe into the matter. 

Ghaziabad CMO Dr NK Gupta said that FIRs against such unruly elements would be lodged if they would not mend their ways and cooperate with the hospital staff.

So far Ghaziabad police have tracked down 170 persons associated with Tablighi Jamaat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddion Ghaziabad hospitals Uttar Pradesh COVID 19
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp