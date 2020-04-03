STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'On 5th April, at 9 pm, for 9 minutes, light up candles': PM Modi calls for 'bright' show of solidarity to fight COVID-19

Modi also said that people displayed unprecedented discipline and sense of service during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown that started on March 24 for a period of 21 days.

Published: 03rd April 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi addresses nation onCOVID-19 for the third time.

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked the countrymen for showing "unprecedented discipline" and "sense of service" by following the COVID-19 lockdown.

"My dear countrymen, this is the 9th day of nationwide lockdown against corona global epidemic today. During this time, all of you showed precedented discipline and a sense of service. That's phenomenal," said Prime Minister Modi in a video message to the nation.

He expressed gratitude towards countrymen for participating in 'Janata curfew' on March 22 and said it has become "an example for all countries" today as they are following it.

In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country.

During the last "Mann Ki Baat" on COVID-19 related issue, the Prime Minister had apologised to the countrymen for taking the tough decision of enforcing complete lockdown in the nation. "My conscience says you will forgive me," he had said. 

