Six new COVID-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand, all attended Tabhligi Jamaat conference

DEHRADUN: Six persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Friday taking total tally of infected persons to 16.

All six belong to the minority community and attended Tabhligi Jamaat religious congregation in Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Five are from Dehradun and one from Udham Singh Nagar district.

Amita Upreti, director-general, state health department said, "Totally, six have been found positive and all are kept in quarantine under medical observation."

On Thursday, three tested positive for COVID-19 in Udham Singh Nagar district.

A total of 296 Jamaat followers have been kept in quarantine at various locations in the hill state.

Uttarakhand police have also put a village in Haridwar under complete lockdown.

Gaindikhata village was sealed by the state police and 98 Jamaat followers were sent to quarantine facilities.

Other residents of the village were also advised to stay in self-quarantine at their homes. The police personnel has been deployed in the village to keep watch.