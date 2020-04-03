STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tablighis wilfully ignored calls to vacate, says FIR

The FIR filed by Delhi Police Crime Branch against Maulana Muhammad Saad Kandhlawi, head of Tablighi Jamaat, and six others, charges them with wilful flouting of lockdown orders.

Published: 03rd April 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Fire Service staff sanitize the Nizamuddin area on Friday | Anil Shakya

By Parvez Sultan And Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The FIR filed by Delhi Police Crime Branch against Maulana Muhammad Saad Kandhlawi, head of Tablighi Jamaat, and six others, charges them with wilful flouting of lockdown orders.
They were booked under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and the Indian Penal Code on March 31. The FIR said that the Jamaat officials ‘willfully’ disobeyed the government directives issued to curtail the pandemic. 

It said Mufti Shehzaad was apprised of the situation and asked to send all ‘devotees’, including foreigners, back to their countries and respective states immediately. “However, no one paid heed to the lawful directions of Delhi Police. Moreover, an audio recording, purportedly by Maulana Saad, was found in circulation on Whatsapp on March 21 in which the speaker was heard asking his followers to defy lockdown and social distancing,” says the FIR.

The SHO of Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, Mukesh Walia, on whose complaint the FIR was registered, also alleged that the oragnisation had not acted despite two notices — one by Walia and the other by the ACP concerned. The SDM concerned also visited the Nizamuddin Markaz, the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat, for five days from March 26 to convince the Tablighis to vacate.

“Around 1,300 devotees from various states as well as foreign countries were found residing on the premises without maintaining social distance. No one was seen following the directions such as the use of facial mask, hand sanitizers etc. Maulana Saad and others and the management of Markaz allowed a huge gathering in a closed area over a protracted period of time, without any semblance of social distancing and no provision of masks and sanitizers and thereby causing a situation where a highly infectious disease such as coronavirus may spread and threaten the lives of inmates and the general public at large,” the FIR says.   
On Thursday, the Delhi government wrote to the Commissioner of Police SN Srivastava requesting to deploy forces in hospitals and quarantine facilities where Markaz inmates have been put up. On Wednesday, doctors had complained that the patients from Markaz had been creating a law and order problem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablighi Jamaat Tablighi lockdown
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp