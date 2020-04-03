STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand cops check travel history of Jamaat members, seal entire village in Haridwar

Reports have also emerged that the Jamaat followers who are quarantined in Doon Hospital and other spaces are not following the norms.

Published: 03rd April 2020 07:44 PM

Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the conference in Delhi|Anil Shakya

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Continuing its bid to quarantine Tablighi Jamaat members who returned from Delhi, the Uttarakhand police is checking the travel history of dozens of them in a village in Haridwar district.

Ashok Kumar, additional director general, law and order, Uttarakhand police said, "98 people have been identified with a travel history who have been sent to a quarantine facility while the whole village of Gaindikhata in Haridwar district has been advised to self-quarantine."

Saroj Naithani, chief medical officer of Haridwar, told The New Indian Express, "We have also taken samples of five people who showed symptoms of cough and cold. Once the test results come in, we can decide the further course of action."

Meanwhile, 8 policemen who identified the three Covid-19 positive Jamaat followers are quarantined and the state police department announced an award of Rs 20,000 for the team.

Reports have also emerged that the Jamaat followers who are quarantined in Doon Hospital and other spaces are not following the norms.

39 people have been kept in a quarantine facility in Suddhowala of Dehradun and four in Doon Hospital.

A health worker from Doon Hospital on the condition of anonymity said, "They often refuse to follow social distancing and eat, sit and offer namaz in groups. They also keep spitting at random spots. This behaviour is dangerous for all."

Three tested positive for Covid-19 in Udham Singh Nagar district late on Thursday evening taking the total tally of infected persons to 10.

All three attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin in Delhi.

They were apprehended in Udham Singh Nagar district on Monday while they were hiding in a transport truck carrying vegetables.

