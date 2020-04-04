Coronavirus hotspot Noida now comes under app-based surveillance

Namita Bajpayi By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh government has resorted to app–based surveillance and monitoring of isolated persons in Noida, which has the maximum number of COID-19 patients in the state.

With the use of android apps, the authorities concerned would get an alert if a person in isolation breaches it.

Notably, besides social distancing, the contact tracing of the suspects and positive cases is also imperative to arrest the spread of the deadly virus. To make it possible in an aggressive manner, the Noida district administration has launched two apps – one for surveillance of the persons quarantined and other

for contact mapping. The data collected thus would be channelled to an integrated platform.

As per the details shared by the Noida district administration sources, one app would be installed on the mobile phones of those who have been home quarantined. Under it, a travel range will be set matching the dimensions of the house. “As soon as the person in quarantine would breach the limits of the

house, we would get a notification immediately,” said a senior officer of Noida administration.

Moreover, the isolated persons would be made to send their photographs at regular intervals. The photos would be matched with the details of their location to ascertain their presence at the place where they are claiming to be present at a given point in time. “This is the first of its kind app to ensure surveillance of the persons in quarantine,” said an officer.

Noida DM LY Suhas said those taking isolation lightly by violating the limits of their movement could put themselves and their contacts at risk. “The app will inform us the moment someone tries to leave the house.”

“The other app deals with a predictive software to trace all primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients,” said Suhas. He added that data from both would go into an integrated platform which would track every caller and the contacts of persons who has tested positive for the virus. “By the time any

one tests positive, we will be having all his contacts to be passed on to departments concerned to respond swiftly and start action on mapping,” he said.

Meanwhile, since Friday, only one person is being allowed on a two-wheeler and only two in a four-wheeler — one in the driver’s seat and the other in the backseat in Noida, a statement issued by the director (media) for police commissioner Alok Kumar Singh said.

In case of a violation, the vehicle will be seized and an FIR lodged. “However, if a woman is travelling with her husband, or if an elderly person is riding pillion, they will not be penalised. Those travelling in a four-wheeler for an emergency will also be exempted,” additional CP (law and order) Akhilesh Singh said.

Noida, which has 59 cases, the higest in Uttar Pradesh, is among the hotspots of the country.