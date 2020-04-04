STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Don't use alcohol-based sanitizers before lighting diyas': Indian Army issues advisory

Washing hands with soap will ensure the safety of all citizens as there are chances that alcohol based sanitisers may catch fire.

Published: 04th April 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Health officials offer sanitizer to policeman who are keeping a check on home quarantined people. (Photo |Nagaraja Gadekal )

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has advised all citizens to be careful while lighting diyas or candles on April 5 as requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have asked people to wash their hands using soap instead of using alcohol-based sanitisers before lighting candles etc.

"On April 5, let us be careful while lighting diyas or candles. Use soap to wash your hands and not alcohol-based sanitisers prior to lighting," said Indian Army in a tweet.

Washing hands with soap will ensure the safety of all citizens as there are chances that alcohol-based sanitisers may catch fire.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to all the citizens to light diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 p.m. to fight the darkness spread by the pandemic.

"Friends, amidst the darkness spread by the corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. We must defeat the deep darkness of the crisis by spreading the glory of light in all four directions," said the Prime Minister in a video message.

"And that is why, this Sunday, on April 5, we must all together, challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis, introducing it to the power of light. On this day, we must awaken the superpower of 130 crore Indians. We must take the super resolve of 130 crore Indians to even greater heights," he added.

